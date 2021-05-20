Neuroscience Café presents “Understanding Anxiety and Stress Disorders Following Traumatic Medical Events (Zoom)

Neuroscience Café presents “Understanding Anxiety and Stress Disorders Following Traumatic Medical Events.” 6-7:30 p.m. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition triggered by a terrifying event — either experiencing it or witnessing it. Doctors David Knight and Amy Knight discuss how getting effective treatment after PTSD symptoms develop can be critical to reducing symptoms and improving function. Free. Email cnc@uab.edu to register for your zoom link.