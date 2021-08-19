Neuroscience Café (Zoom)

Aug. 19: Neuroscience Café. 6-7:30 p.m. Zoom. UAB neuroscientists and clinicians present and discuss how neuroscience research is improving life in the community. Up-to-date information can be found at the UAB CNC website as well as the YouTube videos of past Neuroscience Café presentations. uab.edu/medicine/cnc/news-events/neuroscience-cafe.

