OLLI at UA presents a free program entitled "The Netherlands: A Country Below Sea Level Where the Past Meets the Future" by James Lowery. The Netherlands is a fascinating country that deals daily with living below the North Sea level. It has dealt with water control and removal since the 1200s. At the same time, it depends on waterways for living, commerce and travel. It is a combination of old, new, past, future, rural and urban. It teaches many things the U.S can learn. These free OLL programs are presented thru ZOOM virtual meeting technology. You must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for that program. Go to olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 to register or get more information.