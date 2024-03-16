Needle Felting with Mollie McFarland

Needle felting is the most amazingly addictive craft. It is super easy to get started, easy to learn the basics, completely sustainable, and there is no end to what you can create. From DIY decorations to suit the seasons, handmade gifts, or just some quiet respite from the daily grind this is a fun craft! Join us as Mollie McFarland shows you how to create these. Create your own animal to take home. Please register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.