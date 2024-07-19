Nashville to Birmingham: Stories behind the Songs benefiting Rainbow Omega...Tickets on sale May 1st

A Songwriters in the Round Experience! Join us for a songwriter's experience featuring an evening with talented artists who have written songs for some of the biggest names in Country Music. It promises to be a magical night filled with amazing performances and the fascinating stories behind the songs.

The event will feature performances by Dallas Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Jackie Lee, and Andie Albert. They will be singing their hit songs written for Lainey Wilson, Dylan Scott, Mitchell Tenpenny, Larry Fleet, LOCASH, Corey Kent, Alana Springsteen, Gabby Barrett, Dan + Shay, Nate Smith, Cole Swindell, and more. Tickets include reserved self-parking, heavy hors-d'oeuvres, dessert, tea/lemonade, and a cash bar will be available.

During the event, expect to hear more about Rainbow Omega, participate in a silent auction, and experience an intimate songwriters' round. Sponsorship packages include table seating. All other tickets will be a mix of theater seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Please email the FSC if you are interested in sponsoring the event at fsc@rainbowomega.org.