Music Camp for Beginners: Mountain Brook 1
to
Mason Music 2903 Cahaba Rd, Homewood, Alabama 35223
A whole new adventure awaits your elementary student in Music Camp for Beginners! Campers will be introduced to guitar, piano, voice, and drums through beginner music theory, games, and crafts. Plus, we'll recommend an instrument for them to continue.
Ages 6-9
June 10-14
8:30-11:30 AM
$225
Info
Mason Music 2903 Cahaba Rd, Homewood, Alabama 35223
Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, events, Kids & Family