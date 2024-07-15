Music Camp for Beginners: Cahaba Heights 2

Mason Music: Cahaba Heights 3187 Cahaba Heights Rd, Birmingham, Alabama 35243

A whole new adventure awaits your elementary student in Music Camp for Beginners! Campers will be introduced to guitar, piano, voice, and drums through beginner music theory, games, and crafts. Plus, we'll recommend an instrument for them to continue.

Ages 6-9

July 15-19

8:30-11:30 AM

$225

Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, events, Kids & Family
2059087059
