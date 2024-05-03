Momorabilia with Storyteller Dolores Hydock

A collection of funny, affectionate stories to celebrate the woman whose story will always be linked to your own: Mom. Bring mothers, mothers-in-law, daughters, sisters, friends, aunts, almost-moms, and anyone else who ever had a mother. Tickets are $25 and go on sale Monday, March 25, online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org A great way to celebrate the special women in your life!

