Momorabilia with Storyteller Dolores Hydock
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
A collection of funny, affectionate stories to celebrate the woman whose story will always be linked to your own: Mom. Bring mothers, mothers-in-law, daughters, sisters, friends, aunts, almost-moms, and anyone else who ever had a mother. Tickets are $25 and go on sale Monday, March 25, online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org A great way to celebrate the special women in your life!
