OLLI at UA presents "Mini-Medical School: What Family Medicine Can Offer Patients" by Dr. Tamer Elsayed.

UA’s College of Community Health Sciences and University Medical Center is hosting a lecture series to explore medicine, health care, and health trends. Faculty physicians will lecture on issues and advances in medicine and research, incorporating science, research and clinical applications. You will learn ways the body works, hear about advances changing how we see disease and health and find out where cutting-edge research is headed.

All OLLI programs are presented thru Zoom virtual meeting technology. this program is free, but you must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for the program.

Not familiar with Zoom? No problem, OLLI also provides basic training sessions for free. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for more information.