Micah House, Author of The Blanchard Witch Series

Join us as we welcome Micah House, local author of The Blanchard Witches book series, for a book talk and book signing. The series features the Blanchards, your typical, close-knit southern family…..who also just happen to be magic-wielding witches. The road through family life is never easy, but for three generations of witches living together in their ancestral home, things are getting more complicated by the day. In book one, The Blanchard Witches of Daihmler County, we are introduced to the Blanchards. The latest installment, The Blanchard Witches: Prodigal Daughters takes up where his first book left off. House’s newest adventure offers his loyal readers another deftly riveting tale featuring the most interesting family residing in Alabama. Copies of the book will be on hand for purchase.