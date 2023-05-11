Meet the Homewood Public Library Archivist

HPL received an LSTA Grant to digitize the collection of yearbooks, ephemera, and other important Homewood documents housed in the Homewood Room. Robin Dunn, archivist will speak about the work she is doing at the library for this grant, the importance of preservation, and will also share some interesting finds from the collection so far. Free. All welcome.

