McDonald's Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola

to Google Calendar - McDonald's Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola - 2019-10-26 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - McDonald's Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola - 2019-10-26 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - McDonald's Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola - 2019-10-26 08:00:00 iCalendar - McDonald's Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola - 2019-10-26 08:00:00

Legion Field 400 Graymont Ave W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

The 78th annual McDonald’s Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola returns to Legion Field on Saturday, October 26th. Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University go head-to-head in the largest HBCU Classic in the country. Don’t miss a minute of the game, pep rally, parade, concert, tailgating, block parties, and the halftime show!

Info

Legion Field 400 Graymont Ave W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, History, Sports
to Google Calendar - McDonald's Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola - 2019-10-26 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - McDonald's Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola - 2019-10-26 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - McDonald's Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola - 2019-10-26 08:00:00 iCalendar - McDonald's Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola - 2019-10-26 08:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star