Not Your Mama's Book Club – Tarot Reading with Kelli Davis
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
No book reading required, discussion group only. Learning to use the tarot requires a strong mix of intuition and familiarity with the symbols of the tarot. There is no right way to do it, and eventually everyone develops their own technique that they are comfortable with. Professional Tarot reader, Kelli Davis, will be with us to give tips and educate you on tarot reading. The event will be in the Boardroom.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
