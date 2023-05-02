Not Your Mama’s Book Club - Let’s Talk About Aging with Grace

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as we welcome Lee Irwin, author of Radiant Wise Woman: Breaking Free from the Myths of Menopause and Aging. Lee, founder of the Radiant Wise Woman pro-age movement, is an award-winning teacher and retreat leader who has 20+ years of experience helping women navigate major life transitions. We can celebrate who we are at every age. Join us to learn how to seize this remarkable opportunity to live your healthiest, most vibrant life possible and get inspired—for the health of ourselves, our world, and future generations.