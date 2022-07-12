Not Your Mama’s Book Club – How to Structure & Navigate an Intuitive Reading

No book reading required, discussion group only. Ever been curious about tarot or oracle card readings? Have you wanted to explore a divination tool but you weren’t quite sure where to begin? You are invited to explore these questions with intuitive reader Amanda Perry. Amanda will be guiding us through how to set up a reading through intention and prayer, how to navigate the reading itself, and how to close the reading energetically. She will also be giving a group reading for all attendees present so that we can experience how the structure works together as a whole.