Not Your Mama's Book Club – Stop Being Good, Start Being REAL

No book reading required, discussion group only. Are you being run by guilt? Do you worry at each request for your time or energy that you are going to feel tremendous guilt if you don’t do what “they” want you to do? Are you frequently worried that you don’t know the “right thing” to do? Is the “right thing” always what others want or need? Do you find yourself feeling guilty or like you are selfish if you take care of yourself? Is not being “selfish” one of your primary concerns? Do you find yourself “sacrificing” for others but feeling sad, angry or resentful that no one is ever there for you? If any or all of this is true for you—there is hope. Come find out about this hope for a more peaceful life. The event will take place in the Boardroom.