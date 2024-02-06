Not Your Mama's Book Club – The Spiritual Influence of the Beatles

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as we welcome Joanne DiMaggio as she discusses her new book about the spiritual influence of the Beatles in our society and culture. A half-century after the Beatles touched down in the United States, the group continues to be celebrated for its cultural impact and innovation in music. John, Paul, George and Ringo are credited with single-handedly shifting pop music from buoyant schoolboy love songs to heady, world anthems of peace and community. But they also embodied a generation's spiritual yearnings unlike any artist before. DiMaggio’s new book looks deeply into their continuing spiritual influence. The event will take place in the Boardroom.