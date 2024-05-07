Not Your Mama's Book Club –Spiritual Hypnotherapy

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as we welcome Ann Clark, a spiritual hypnotherapist, who will explain what you might experience during one of her sessions. She uses hypnotherapy to assist you in making contact with your Higher Self or Soul, your spirit guides, other spiritual helpers, and departed loved ones. You can receive spiritual guidance regarding your current life and visit past lives. You can gain insight regarding what you do in your true home in the spiritual realm in between your lives on earth. It is like having a Near-Death experience without nearly dying!