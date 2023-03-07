Not Your Mama's Book Club – Sound Healing/Meditation

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join Sunny Kirkland for an expose on the healing power of sound. She will be sharing sound healing fundamentals and the sounds that are integral parts of coconsciousness. You will learn how sound influences our brainwaves and bio-electric rhythms to bring about states of healing and harmony. You will experience first-hand how sacred sound soothes the nervous system and brings about higher awareness with a guided meditation and sound bath. To maximize your comfort and experience, it is recommended to bring a yoga mat, 1-2 pillows or 1 pillow and a booster, and a blanket to receive the sound bath. If you would prefer chair, one will be provided.