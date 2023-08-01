Not Your Mama's Book Club - Soul Groups & Soul Contracts with Betsey Grady

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as psychic Betsey Grady explores soul groups and the soul contracts we each make before we are born. Betsey’s developed her understanding of soul groups and soul contracts from her work within the Akashic Records and through countless individual readings. Our Soul Group is a collective group of souls that work together over many life times to exchange soul lessons. Prior to making our trip to our college called Earth, we make sacred contracts with our Soul Group to share in our life lessons. We review what we desire to learn and try to create a plan to embrace these contracts. Remember free will can always come into play. We all have free will and many things can happen that are not a part of a planned Spiritual Contract. Your current soul group will have many life time’s together for the purpose of helping to help teach us soul lessons.