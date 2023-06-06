Not Your Mama's Book Club – Reiki & Qigong

No book reading required, discussion group only. Reece Schaible will be with us to explore Qigong, an ancient exercise and healing technique, based on traditional Chinese medicine and has been used medicinally for over 6000 years! It utilizes controlled breathing, visualization, stretching and dynamic movements to help move Qi, or life force energy, in and around the body, in order to clear meridians or acupoints and thereby allow the body to move closer in to harmony and balance. Regular qigong will train the practitioner to draw upon natural forces in order to optimize the body from within, through the attainment of deeply focused and relaxed states, as well as develop their ability to store and harness Qi in their body.