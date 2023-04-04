Not Your Mama's Book Club – Past Life Regression with Brian Noble

No book reading required, discussion group only. Hypnotherapy is used as the vehicle to access the subconscious mind where we store our beliefs and experiences. This direct access to our subconscious mind during hypnosis allows us to understand what is going on within us, as opposed to endless talking & retelling your story session after session in the hope of trying to discover the underlying problem which means we can more rapidly uncover the reasons for your issue, create and reframe new beliefs so that you can begin the journey to transform your life. Join us as Brian Noble discusses his experiences as a hypnotherapist and the power of past life regression in client’s lives.