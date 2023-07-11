Not Your Mama’s Book Club - Homewood Library History & Paranormal Present

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as Jason Kirby, certified House Healer, and owner of Elysium House Healing, LLC, will discuss his findings on the history of the Homewood Public Library as well as the community of Homewood. He will discuss past owners who never left, as well as those who lingered because of an emotional tie to the land, the building, or the institution. He will explore the history of the land and the community. It is a reveal you don’t want to miss!