Not Your Mama’s Book Club: Herbalist & Forager Cameron Strouss

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as we welcome herbalist & forager Cameron Strouss to teach an informative class about herbal first aid. Would you like to learn how to use herbal medicines from your backyard to treat common first-aid complaints? Join Clinical Herbalist Cameron Strouss in learning just that. Chickweed for burns, violet flowers for constipation, there are so many helpful remedies just outside your door.

Homewood Public Library
