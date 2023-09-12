Not Your Mama’s Book Club: Herbalist & Forager Cameron Strouss
Homewood Public Library
1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as we welcome herbalist & forager Cameron Strouss to teach an informative class about herbal first aid. Would you like to learn how to use herbal medicines from your backyard to treat common first-aid complaints? Join Clinical Herbalist Cameron Strouss in learning just that. Chickweed for burns, violet flowers for constipation, there are so many helpful remedies just outside your door.
