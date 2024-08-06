Not Your Mama's Book Club – The Gift of Anger with Andrea Mathews

Generally, we think of anger as a so-called negative feeling, that produces negative results. And, it is true that anger can be misused to produce harm to self or others. But that is because it is MIS-used, rather that used appropriately. When anger comes up within us, we tend to either try to suppress it, sending it into the locked closets of the mind—only to come out later unsolicited and ugly—or we act on it impulsively. But there is another way to deal with anger—and it not only helps us but it enables us to know much more about ourselves. Come find out about the gift of anger.