Not Your Mama’s Book Club: How to Find Your Spirit Guides

No book reading required, discussion group only. Wondering how to find your Spirit Guide? Spirit guides are said to be the entities that we choose (or that are assigned to us) before birth to aid our spiritual growth and transformation. We all need guidance, direction and support in life from guides that are beyond our own capabilities. Coming in contact with one of your spirit guides can mark a significant point of change, transformation, and rebirth in your life. A spirit guide can appear as an angel, animal, mythical creature, ancestor, ancient god or goddess, otherworldly entity, or interdimensional being. Spirit guides are archetypal forces or aspects of life which teach, warn, support, comfort, remind and reveal things that we need to learn about ourselves in order to grow. Join us as psychic Betsey Grady explores the world of Spirit Guides and our relationships with them. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events.