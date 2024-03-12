Not Your Mama's Book Club – Close Encounters of the Third Kind?

No book reading required, discussion group only. Have you ever had a “close encounter” or seen mysterious lights, sinister saucers, or experienced an alien abduction? Between 1947 and 1969, at the height of the Cold War, more than 12,000 UFO sightings were reported to Project Blue Book, a small, top-secret Air Force team whose mission is to scientifically investigate the incidents and determine whether any posed a national security threat. If you have had an experience yourself, or would like to hear about experiences our guests have had, please join us. We will be in the Boardroom.