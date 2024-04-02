Not Your Mama's Book Club – Bill Pautler, Author of Awakening to Ourselves

No book reading required, discussion group only. Are you searching for true spiritual awareness? Do you feel like you were meant for more, but don’t know what that is or how to attain it? Join us as we welcome Pill Pautler, author of Awakening to Ourselves: The Practical Art of Building A Spiritually Aware Life. He will share his mystical experiences that took him from the watered-down spirituality presented by Western religion, all the way to recognizing the awesome Divine power hiding within himself.