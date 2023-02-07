Not Your Mama’s Book Club - Author & Past Life Hypnotherapist Lee Mitchell

No book reading required, discussion group only. Lee Mitchell is a Certified Past Life Regression Therapist. Lee has authored four books about her clients regressions which allows the reader to fully see the many varied uses of past life regression therapy. She includes chapters on parallel lives, lives as light beings from other planets, sessions of future lives, and as well as panic attacks and nightmares. In addition to past life regression sessions, she uses astrology natal charts, and psychic tarot card readings to confirm the soul’s path for the clients in the book. These three modalities help solidify the clients quest for understanding their higher self’s plan for their present life.