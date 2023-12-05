Not Your Mama's Book Club – 2024 Astrological Predictions

No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us as Astrologer Mandie Rae Trott brings us her astrological predictions for 2024. Astrology is the ancient science of interpreting what influence the movements of the planets, stars and other heavenly bodies may have on our lives. Astrologer Mandi Rae Trott will discuss her astrological predictions for 2024. Join us as we explore how the coming year will affect us as individuals and as a collective.