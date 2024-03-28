Making Fantasy Maps

(6th-12th Grade) There's not much better than opening a book and seeing a huge map on the first couple of pages. Learn how to make your own fantasy map from the ground up. Whether for your DnD campaign, your story you're writing or drawing, or just to hang on your wall to look cool, you'll get to leave with a completed fantasy map on weathered looking paper. All supplies provided. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.