Make a Medieval Monster

(6th-12th Grade) You're reading a book that has some medieval manuscript pages in it. The text looks very different from the English you know, it's pretty hard to read at all. You notice, up in the corner of the page...a ball with an eye, a beak, and spikes... what is that supposed to be? Upon researching further, you find out that is supposed to somehow be a porcupine. Now, wouldn't it be fun to reimagine animals from the same descriptions given of these monsters (which are in fact real animals) and try and recreate them in clay to take home for your very own strange zoo? All supplies provided, tonsures not necessary. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.