Magic the Gathering Deck Building Event

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Interested in playing Magic: the Gathering? The first thing you will need is a deck to play this battle game. We will be available to show players the basics of building their own Magic: the Gathering decks. All cards will be provided by a generous donation by a patron. Open to 4th-12th graders. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Kids & Family
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Magic the Gathering Deck Building Event - 2023-05-26 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Magic the Gathering Deck Building Event - 2023-05-26 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Magic the Gathering Deck Building Event - 2023-05-26 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Magic the Gathering Deck Building Event - 2023-05-26 15:00:00 ical