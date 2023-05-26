Magic the Gathering Deck Building Event
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Interested in playing Magic: the Gathering? The first thing you will need is a deck to play this battle game. We will be available to show players the basics of building their own Magic: the Gathering decks. All cards will be provided by a generous donation by a patron. Open to 4th-12th graders. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Kids & Family