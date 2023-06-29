Magic City Summer Fest

to

Birmingham Crossplex Hoover 2331 Bessemer Rd., Homewood, Alabama 35208

Join us in re-imagining "The Old Gray Lady" (Legion Field Stadium), while supporting some wonderful organizations serving our youth.

Events include a KCBS Sanctioned BBQ Cook-Off and Basketball

Tournament (Cook-Off and Basketball Contestants will vie for trophies, cash prizes and bragging rights) with Celebrity Judges, Carnival Rides, Giant Game Tents, Miniature golf, Inflatables, Arts& Crafts, Food & Beverage Vendors, Music and more.

Aside from continuing to support Legion Field, our beneficiaries this year are "The Clay House" www.chousecac.org, "The Exceptional Foundation" www.exceptionalfoundation.org and Birmingham City schools.

TIMES:

June 29th 4pm - 10pm at Bill Harris Arena - Crossplex

June 30th Noon - 9pm; July1st Noon - 10pm; July 2nd Noon - 8pm - Legion Field Stadium

Info

Birmingham Crossplex Hoover 2331 Bessemer Rd., Homewood, Alabama 35208
events, Festivals & Fairs, Fundraiser
470-705-1110
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Magic City Summer Fest - 2023-06-29 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Magic City Summer Fest - 2023-06-29 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Magic City Summer Fest - 2023-06-29 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Magic City Summer Fest - 2023-06-29 16:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Magic City Summer Fest - 2023-06-30 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Magic City Summer Fest - 2023-06-30 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Magic City Summer Fest - 2023-06-30 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Magic City Summer Fest - 2023-06-30 16:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Magic City Summer Fest - 2023-07-01 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Magic City Summer Fest - 2023-07-01 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Magic City Summer Fest - 2023-07-01 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Magic City Summer Fest - 2023-07-01 16:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Magic City Summer Fest - 2023-07-02 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Magic City Summer Fest - 2023-07-02 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Magic City Summer Fest - 2023-07-02 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Magic City Summer Fest - 2023-07-02 16:00:00 ical