Magic City Summer Fest

Join us in re-imagining "The Old Gray Lady" (Legion Field Stadium), while supporting some wonderful organizations serving our youth.

Events include a KCBS Sanctioned BBQ Cook-Off and Basketball

Tournament (Cook-Off and Basketball Contestants will vie for trophies, cash prizes and bragging rights) with Celebrity Judges, Carnival Rides, Giant Game Tents, Miniature golf, Inflatables, Arts& Crafts, Food & Beverage Vendors, Music and more.

Aside from continuing to support Legion Field, our beneficiaries this year are "The Clay House" www.chousecac.org, "The Exceptional Foundation" www.exceptionalfoundation.org and Birmingham City schools.

TIMES:

June 29th 4pm - 10pm at Bill Harris Arena - Crossplex

June 30th Noon - 9pm; July1st Noon - 10pm; July 2nd Noon - 8pm - Legion Field Stadium