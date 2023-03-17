On Friday March 17th at Cahaba Brewing Magic City Harvest is hosting our spring fundraiser “Magic City Madness” or NCAA March Madness Watch party. Starting early that afternoon we will have all you can eat aps and soft drinks, along with a bracket competition, and drink tickets. Plus all the excitement of the opening weekend of March Madness on all the TVs!

All money will go to helping to feed our hungry neighbors throughout the greater Birmingham! Purchase tickets at magiccityharvest.org/madness

Special thanks to our sponsors:

Cahaba Brewing Co.

Little Donkey

Turnbull, Holcomb & Lemoine, PC

Magic City Eyecare

Southern States Bank