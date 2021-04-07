Lunch & Learn Yoga, Movement and You

Stretch into this month’s Lunch and Learn series featuring, you guessed it, yoga! Yoga instructor Marie Blair will teach participants yoga and breathing techniques that can be done at your desk. Join us for an hour of relaxation and self-care!

About the Yogi // Marie turned to yoga over 17 years ago when her husband was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s. Flexible but not particularly athletic, Marie has found yoga life-changing.

A Yoga Alliance E 200-hour registered teacher pursuing her 500-hour certification with Yoga Medicine, Marie teaches gentle yoga for all bodies with a special love for guiding seniors and those with chronic or disabling health conditions.

Typically she teaches weekly classes at Villager Yoga, Lakeshore Foundation and O’Neal Library. During these atypical COVID times, she’s teaching virtually at Villager and in-person private classes. Marie loves bringing yoga to public libraries, community centers and retirement communities and will resume when possible.

Marie honors the body as it is, inviting everyone to experience linking breath and movement. A lifelong learner and librarian, Marie’s training includes:

Adaptive Yoga with Matthew Sanford (50 hrs)

Integrative Yoga for Seniors (50 hrs) with Carol Krucoff and Kimberly Carson at Duke Integrative Medicine

Mindful Yoga for Chronic Pain (50 hrs) with Kimberly and Jim Carson at Oregon Health and Science University

Mindful Yoga for Cancer (50 hrs) with the Carsons at Duke. After mentored work with the Carsons, she earned the certification as a Mindful Yoga Works teacher.

Principles: Yoga anatomy with Leslie Kaminoff.

TICKET INFORMATION

This event is FREE and open to the public.