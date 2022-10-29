Love Your Trees
Lee Community Center 1828 25th Ct S, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Homewood Environmental Commission is hosting the First Annual Love Your Trees event! 30 free trees will be given away, just come and hear from tree experts on proper plant selection, placement and planting care & maintenance. Supplies are limited and one tree per household. Registration with HEC required.
