Love Your Trees

to

Lee Community Center 1828 25th Ct S, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Homewood Environmental Commission is hosting the First Annual Love Your Trees event! 30 free trees will be given away, just come and hear from tree experts on proper plant selection, placement and planting care & maintenance. Supplies are limited and one tree per household. Registration with HEC required.

Info

Lee Community Center 1828 25th Ct S, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events, Home & Garden, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Love Your Trees - 2022-10-29 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Love Your Trees - 2022-10-29 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Love Your Trees - 2022-10-29 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Love Your Trees - 2022-10-29 09:00:00 ical