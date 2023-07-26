Local for Littles: Flight School with Southern Museum of Flight

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(All Ages) Please fasten your seatbelts for this aviation session with the Southern Museum of Flight and hands-on fun where knowledge takes flight! The museum is located in Birmingham, which is the largest aviation museums in the Southeast, housing over 100 aircrafts and memorabilia, and is home to the Alabama Aviation Hall of Fame.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Kids & Family
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Local for Littles: Flight School with Southern Museum of Flight - 2023-07-26 15:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Local for Littles: Flight School with Southern Museum of Flight - 2023-07-26 15:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Local for Littles: Flight School with Southern Museum of Flight - 2023-07-26 15:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Local for Littles: Flight School with Southern Museum of Flight - 2023-07-26 15:30:00 ical