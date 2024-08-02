Live Action DnD Mystery For Winning House

(6th-12th Grade) The house that won the most points over Summer Reading is invited to solve the mystery of the four houses in the live action turn based DnD themed adventure. This will be like a combination of fantasy themes and spells, with an escape room set up in our Large Auditorium. We'll be providing pizza, drinks, and more! You will need to present your badge from your house to come in to this event so please make sure you have it upon arrival. No registration required.