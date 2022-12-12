Little Free Library Ribbon Cutting and Reception presented by the Friends Bookstore

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us for the official ribbon cutting by the Homewood Chamber of Commerce for the Friends Bookstore's brand new Little Free Library (Friends HPL #150844).

After the ribbon cutting, we will go into Room 116 on the lower level for delicious snacks. The Friends Bookstore will be open until 4 p.m., so feel free to browse the store for last minute holiday gifts!

