Library Yoga
MONDAYS, November 19 & 26, from 10-11 a.m. Large Auditorium
Take time out of your busy schedule for free yoga classes at the library. All levels of fitness welcome. No registration required, but please bring your own mat.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
