Leonardo DaVinci: A Man of Gernius and Contradicton

Few people in history are more famous than Leonardo DaVinci, yet what do you really know about him? DaVinci is the ultimate example of how the ability to make connections across disciplines is key to innovation, imagination, and genius. The label "genius" oddly minimizes him by making it seem as if he were touched by lightning. This lecture by Beth White is based on Walter Isaacson's book Surpassing Genius, and after the session if is up to you to decide if he was truly a genius. Presented by OLLI of Greater Birmingham.