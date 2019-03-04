OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Korea and Vietnam: The Link" March 4, 11, and 18th; 1:30-3 PM. Instructor: James Day, Professor of History, University of Montevallo. As U.S. involvement in the Korean War ended, France was losing its grip on Southeast Asia. Despite President Eisenhower’s decision to cut American financial aid to French Indochina, subsequent U.S. presidents became increasingly involved in Vietnam. Consequently, these two wars became inextricably linked as “hot conflicts” during the Cold War. This course will examine the Korean War (1950-53) and the Vietnam War (1954-75) by focusing on military tactics, operations, and strategies; grand strategy; foreign policy; domestic politics; international diplomacy; social impacts; and lessons learned.