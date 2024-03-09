Kiwanis of Homewood and Mtn Brook Pancake Breakfast

Kiwanis of Homewood Mtn Brook will host a pancake breakfast on March 9 from 7:00 to 11:00 am. $8 a plate. Kids under 5 are free. This event will benefit the Exceptional Foundation and other children's charities in our area.

Order tickets online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-pancake-breakfast-tickets-800136197907?aff=oddtdtcreator

Or pay for your meals at the door.

To-go orders are available!