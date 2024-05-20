Kids Summer Reading 2024: Adventure Begins in Your Library

(Ages 0-12) Summer is finally here, and we are ready for another spectacular summer reading program with you! Starting on May 20, come by the Homewood Public Library’s Children’s Department or visit our website at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/sr to sign up for summer reading. Once signed up, come pick up a goodie bag and a free book at the Friends Bookstore! You’ll receive a calendar reading log to track each day you read or listen to an audiobook. Bring your log to our children’s desk, and for every 3 days you mark off, you will earn an entry for our monthly drawings. A handful of winners are going to be picked on July 1 and August 5.