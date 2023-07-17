Kids art class

Red Dot Gallery is offering afternoon art classes for children aged 8-12. Each class will cover one of a variety of different mediums and subjects. Projects balance development of academic rendering skill with fun crafting. In addition to sketching practice, we use mediums such as pastels, acrylic paint, watercolor, pencil drawing, oil pastels, clay, collage, scratch board, and found object constructions. We try not to repeat projects often, so there will be plenty of new instruction even if you take several six week sessions in a row.

The Monday afternoon class is led by Lydia Kirkland from 4:45PM - 5:45PM.

The Wednesday afternoon class is led by Emily Hoang from 4:30PM - 5:30PM.

Please sign up and read guidelines on the website.