Kids’ Advisory Board (KAB) First Meeting!
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(3rd-5th Grade) Do you want to join a team of awesome kids to make a difference in the library and community? JOIN US for our first ever Kids’ Advisory Board Meeting! We will eat pizza and learn more about what KAB will be up to in the library and out in the community. Stop by if you’re interested in being a part of this awesome new group! Register online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
