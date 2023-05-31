Kid Art Classes

Red Dot Gallery is thrilled to announce the return of Kid Classes. Our aim is to ignite the creative spark within young minds, encourage self-expression, and provide an uplifting environment for kids to explore various artistic media and styles.

With the decline of enrichment opportunities in our area, we are proud to offer captivating projects and a dedicated time for exploration in a real working art studio. Your little artist has a go-to place to let their inner Van Gogh fly free.

After-school classes are currently Monday and Wednesday. Choose one class to take once a week. Stay tuned for more openings.