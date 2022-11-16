Katz Milanec, Inc. Annual Holiday Food & Coat Drive

Katz Milanec invites you to join them in their Annual Food & Coat Drive.

The holiday season brings with it thoughts of giving to others, especially those who are less fortunate, while being thankful for one's own blessings. Leading up to the winter holidays, Katz Milanec is hosting their Annual Food and Coat Drive, offering individuals and businesses the chance to participate in an event designed to give back to the local community.

Katz Milanec is collecting non-perishable food items and coats in good condition. All items will be donated to local 501(c)(3) organizations. Their goal is to collect enough items to donate to multiple non-profit organizations in the area. In doing this, Katz Milanec hopes to spread happiness, cheer, and overall good health for the holidays.

As an incentive, Katz Milanec has offered to award a GIFT CERTIFICATE for up to $500 off accounting services to the INDIVIDUAL or BUSINESS who brings the most in donations.

All donations should be brought to Katz Milanec by December 14, 2022.

