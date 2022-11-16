Junior League of Birmingham’s Preview Noel presented by Regions Bank

Presented by Regions Bank, Preview Noel kicks off the Birmingham holiday season with a merry sneak peek into the Junior League of Birmingham’s (JLB) Market Noel fundraiser taking place Nov. 17-20. Join the JLB from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Finley Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to celebrate Preview Noel and enjoy an evening of private shopping and fun activities to welcome the gifting season. A sell-out event every year, Preview Noel features a silent auction, a DJ, heavy hors d’oeuvres from Tre Luna and Preview Noel classics like the annual Diamond Drop valued at $5,000 sponsored by Diamonds Direct, the Cigar Drop valued at more than $300 and Tipsy Toss. The first 100 attendees will receive a signature swag bag. Tickets are $55 each and include a Market Noel general admission ticket.

Preview Noel is one of many Market Noel events throughout the week, including the First Responders Luncheon, JLB Hearts Birmingham, Cheers to 100 Years, Brunch with the Big Guy and Milk and Cookies in addition to the Market Noel holiday shopping event itself at The Finley Center. The market features more than 100 stores from across the nation and includes high quality items like home decor, clothing and accessories, gift and holiday items, food and much more.

Proceeds from Market Noel go directly back into the community through the JLB’s 26 community projects benefiting those in need in the Birmingham community. The purchase of one $15 general admission Market Noel ticket can buy 90 meals through the Community Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry. Five tickets to Preview Noel help raise enough money to start a “period pantry” at a local school for guidance counselors to distribute when needed.

For more information about Market Noel, Preview Noel or other events, visit www.marketnoel.net.